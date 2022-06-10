Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan completes his upcoming film, calls it 'frightful' experience

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan has completed shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2017 smash-hit Vikram Vedha, and he has described the shooting experience on his social media. It's a wrap for Vedha aka Hrithik Roshan, and the actor has become emotional while bidding goodbye to the team. Roshan dedicated a prolonged post on his Instagram describing the 'frightful and delightful' experiences while shooting the film.

In his post, Hrithik shared two photos in which he is posing with the team, co-star Saif Ali Khan, and directors Gayatri and Pushkar. In another photo, Krrish star is proudly posing with directors and a clapboard that stated 'Vedha wrap.' Hrithik summarised his journey in the film by stating, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

The actor further added, "For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not."

Check out the post

Roshan even added that "Regardless of victory or failure, I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha." Vedha aka Hrithik concluded saying, "As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date. Nuff said. See you at the cinemas."

For the unversed, the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is based on the folklore of Vikram aur Betaal. The original Tamil film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. While Hrithik has stepped into Vijay's shoes, Saif will play the character of Madhavan. The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha will hit cinemas on 30 September 2022.