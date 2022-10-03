Search icon
Vikram Vedha box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film mints Rs 15.94 crore overseas

Vikram Vedha box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer thriller is inching towards the $2 million mark in the overseas market.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Vikram Vedha/File photo

Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the leading roles, the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha hit theatres worldwide on September 30 and has been getting amazing reviews from the audience and the critics. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster film of the same name.

In the Tamil film, R. Madhavan played the encounter specialist Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster Vikram, essayed by Saif and Hrithik respectively in the remake. Pushkar and Gayatri had directed the 2017 film as well and thus, the remake has been faithful to its original.

The film has managed to impress the movie-goers not just in India, but abroad also as the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial has collected $ 1.953 million, equivalent to Rs 15.94 crore from the overseas market in two days. After earning over $1 million on its opening day, Vikram Vedha earned $950K on its second day of release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas box office figures on his Twitter account on Sunday, October 2, as he tweeted "#VikramVedha - #Overseas...Day 1: $ 1.003 mn Day 2: $ 950k Total: $ 1.953 mn [₹ 15.94 cr] Key markets [Day 2] #US + #Canada: $ 356,699 #UK: $ 50,548 #UAE: $ 262,885 #GCC: $ 125,912 #Australia: $ 62,001 #NZ + #Fiji: $ 15,067 #Singapore: $ 12,587".

Apart from the two male leads, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

READ | Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 estimates: Mani Ratnam's film likely to earn Rs 230 crore worldwide

Vikram Vedha clashed with Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 at the box office. The latter, starring a huge ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and others, has taken a thunderous opening with worldwide gross collections of over Rs 230 crore.

