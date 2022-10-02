Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Vedha: KRK reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, calls it 'a universe of disappointments'

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK had earlier said that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha will be his reviewed film. Let's read his final review.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Vikram Vedha: KRK reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, calls it 'a universe of disappointments'
Vikram Vedha-KRK/File photos

The neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha, has opened to extremely positive reviews from the audience and the critics after the theatrical release on September 30. The official Hindi remake of the blockbuster 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which featured R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi essaying the lead roles of Vikram and Vedha, is directed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original as well.

Amid the good responses, the self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has slammed the film on Twitter giving it 1 star. He wrote in his review, "Watched #VikramVedha! It’s outdated and a universe of disappointments. Many Bhojpuri films (Which are made on the same subject) are much better than this one. #Saif is OK as a hero n @iHrithik is good in a guest appearance. It’s total waste of time, money n energy. So 1* from me.".

Earlier he had written that Hrithik and Saif starrer will be the last film that he will review as he had tweeted, "I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews."

READ | KRK says he lost 10 kg weight as he tweets 'was surviving with only water in lockup', netizens ask him for proof

For the unversed, KRK, who has been a part of films like Deshdrohi, Sitam, and Ek Villain, was arrested in Mumbai on August 30 for his controversial tweets and a molestation case and was later bailed in both of them. After his release from judicial custody ten days later, he said that he has forgotten whatever 'bad thing' happened to him believing that it was written in his destiny.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Bhutan opens for tourists after 2 years, know how much you have to pay on visit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.