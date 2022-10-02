Vikram Vedha: KRK reviews Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, calls it 'a universe of disappointments'

Vikram Vedha-KRK/File photos

The neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha, has opened to extremely positive reviews from the audience and the critics after the theatrical release on September 30. The official Hindi remake of the blockbuster 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which featured R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi essaying the lead roles of Vikram and Vedha, is directed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original as well.

Amid the good responses, the self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has slammed the film on Twitter giving it 1 star. He wrote in his review, "Watched #VikramVedha! It’s outdated and a universe of disappointments. Many Bhojpuri films (Which are made on the same subject) are much better than this one. #Saif is OK as a hero n @iHrithik is good in a guest appearance. It’s total waste of time, money n energy. So 1* from me.".

Earlier he had written that Hrithik and Saif starrer will be the last film that he will review as he had tweeted, "I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews."

For the unversed, KRK, who has been a part of films like Deshdrohi, Sitam, and Ek Villain, was arrested in Mumbai on August 30 for his controversial tweets and a molestation case and was later bailed in both of them. After his release from judicial custody ten days later, he said that he has forgotten whatever 'bad thing' happened to him believing that it was written in his destiny.