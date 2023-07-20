Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Headlines

Vijay Varma opens up on facing queries about his marriage plans from family and how he dodges them.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

In his upcoming web series Kaalkoot, Vijay Varma is doing something different – he is playing a positive role. The actor, known for playing negative characters in Darlings and Dahaad, is playing an honest cop now. The show’s teaser revealed that his character constantly faces pressure to marry from his mother. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor revealed that he could relate to that part more than many would assume.

When we asked Vijay Varma if he had faced this pressure of marriage or queries from family about marriage plans, the actor responded, “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age (laughs). On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too.”

However, Vijay added that he never gave too much importance to these jibes and queries. “But I never gave much bhaav (attention) to it because I knew I had my career as a question mark in front of me. So, I never paid any attention to it. I had my blinders on, and I was just looking at my career.”

Vijay is currently dating hi Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. The two were first spotted together at a New Year’s Eve celebration and recently confirmed their relationship as well. When we asked if the queries have resumed now that he is ‘settled’ in his career, Vijay laughed and added, “My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life.”

Kaalkoot, written and directed by Sumit Saxena, also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Seema Biswas, and Gopal Datt in key roles. It releases on Jio Cinema on July 27.

