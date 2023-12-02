Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

After trolling Rashmika Mandanna for the viral scene from the Animal trailer, netizens laud her performance in the scene and call it 'natural'

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan following not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood. The actress is currently seen in the much-awaited movie of the year, Animal. One of the scenes featuring the actress from the trailer got her trolled. Now, after the film’s release, netizens can’t stop applauding her performance in that scene.

A scene from Animal’s trailer wherein Rashmika Mandanna could be seen arguing with Ranbir Kapoor while clenching her teeth in anger. The scene invited criticism and netizens trolled the actress for not being able to understand her dialogue. However, now, the audience is applauding her performance in the particular sequence in the film and calling it ‘natural.”

A Reddit user shared Rashmika Mandanna’s still from the Animal trailer where she can be seen clinching her teeth and wrote, “People trolled Rashmika for this shot but it was natural within the scene it's taken from. I felt her performance was superb in the whole sequence and even outshone Ranbir a bit.”

Other users also showered praise on her performance in the film. One of the comments read, “She stole the show, it was beautifully written too but the way she switched between different emotions - laughing, crying, anger, frustration. "aparichitudu" type performance…total stand-out scene in the movie for me.” Another commented, “I didn't really feel it was bad at all like if an actor is giving a "naturalistic" performance, it could end up like this.” Another wrote, “Yes surprisingly, Rashmika acted superbly in her role. I was surprised by reviewers saying she was a misfit even after watching the film.” Another comment read, “Rashmika really excelled in the movie. For a movie that totally focused on Animal, she could grasp the limelight as needed. Way better than playing a chick role in masks movies.” Another commented, "Yeah she's good in this movie, especially in this scene. But writing fails her unfortunately."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also addressed Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for a viral Animal trailer scene and said, “She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it's a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film received a thunderous response from the audience and became Ranbir’s highest-opening film ever collecting Rs 61 crore at the box office on day 1.