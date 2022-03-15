Vidya Balan gives EPIC reply to Instagram user who asked why she doesn’t do ‘hot photoshoots’

Vidya Balan is one of Bollywood's most promising actresses. Sherni, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and other films had often demonstrated her acting talent. As she prepares for the debut of her new film, 'Jalsa,' the actor hosted a 'Ask Me Anything' session. Because she is active on social media and has a large following, she was quickly swamped with questions from her followers. However, a few users made remarks about her weight and other topics. One fan even inquired as to why she does not participate in hot photoshoots, to which the queen responded with an amazing response.

Replying to a user who asked why she doesn’t do ‘hot photoshoots’ the actress replied, “It is hot and I have been shooting. To hot photoshoot hee hua na.”

She was queried about her weight by a user. She responded with a meme of a person lying down holding a weighing machine up in the air, stating “The correct way to weigh yourself. I can’t believe I was doing wrong all these years.”

When a fan inquired about her age, Vidya advised that they do a Google search. Vidya ended the AMA with a hilarious meme. She wrote, "So jao, aaj ke liye bus itna hi (Go to sleep, enough for the day)."

Suresh Triveni is the director of her next film ‘Jalsa’, which is co-produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma, and Suresh Triveni. Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla are among the stellar cast members in the film.

Following hit films such as ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Sherni’, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Durgamati’, ‘Ram Setu’, and the popular Amazon Original series ‘Breathe’, this is the seventh partnership between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment.