Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

Vikrant Massey confirms that his film 12th Fail has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent entry.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail was released in theatres on October 27. The film headlines by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr received immense love and praise from the audience and the positive reception also reflected on its box office collection. Now, the lead actor has confirmed that the film has been submitted for the Oscars in 2024.

A few days ago, it was announced that the makers were planning to send the film to Oscars 2024 and now, Vikrant Massey has confirmed the same in Sahitya AajTak. The actor said, “The film 12th Fail has indeed been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent entry.”

Talking about his first reaction after reading the script of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey said, “When I read the script for the first time, I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because I had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story.”

The film not only received a great response from the audience but the movie was also appreciated by several big names from the industry including Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and more. Following the success of the film, the makers also threw a grand celebration which was attended by real-life Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Vijay Joshi, and others in key roles and is based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

