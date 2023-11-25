Headlines

'Use and throw': Irfan Pathan's cryptic post goes viral; internet speculates on mega IPL transfer

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan’s old ‘sindoor’ photo takes the internet, netizens react

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Use and throw': Irfan Pathan's cryptic post goes viral; internet speculates on mega IPL transfer

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan’s old ‘sindoor’ photo takes the internet, netizens react

Health benefits of drinking raisin water everyday

Heart health: 6 tips to lower cholesterol levels

5 health benefits of avocado for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

Vikrant Massey confirms that his film 12th Fail has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent entry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail was released in theatres on October 27. The film headlines by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr received immense love and praise from the audience and the positive reception also reflected on its box office collection. Now, the lead actor has confirmed that the film has been submitted for the Oscars in 2024. 

A few days ago, it was announced that the makers were planning to send the film to Oscars 2024 and now, Vikrant Massey has confirmed the same in Sahitya AajTak. The actor said, “The film 12th Fail has indeed been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent entry.” 

Talking about his first reaction after reading the script of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey said, “When I read the script for the first time, I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because I had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story.” 

The film not only received a great response from the audience but the movie was also appreciated by several big names from the industry including Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and more. Following the success of the film, the makers also threw a grand celebration which was attended by real-life Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. 

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Vijay Joshi, and others in key roles and is based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Read 12th Fail review: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar pass with distinction in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's emotional, inspiring tale

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra, the genius behind a university that builds components for ISRO

'Hardik and Dhoni did that...': Former cricketer draws astonishing parallels for Indian cricket sensation

This Rajkumar Kohli film was praised for its VFX but still became Bollywood's biggest flop, was called worst film ever

Randeep Hooda announces wedding date with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram: ‘A date with destiny’

This is what Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna eats to stay in shape

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE