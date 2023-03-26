'I am getting goosebumps': Vikrant Massey shares real-life paranormal incident, tells 'it was 3 am when....'| Exclusive

Credit: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey, who won millions of hearts with his acting skills in films and series like Haseen Dillruba, Lootera, Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Balika Vadhu, will now be seen in Gaslight featuring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, while promoting Gaslight, the actor talked about a real-life paranormal incident. On being asked if he encountered any paranormal incident, the actor stated, “yes, I have actually. Not that I believe in it, I am still figuring it out. There are so many things that we humans are actually unaware of so I am absolutely not discounting the fact that there could be something paranormal around us.”

Talking about the incident, he said, “My wife and I were in Kerala, a couple of years ago. And we had gone to this wellness centre in Thrissur. And one night, very very vividly remember, around 3:30 am in the morning, both of us were in deep sleep. But both of us at the same time got up and switched on the lights. And my wife told me ‘do you feel that someone is watching us, are you feeling a presence in the room?’ And as I am telling you this I am getting Goosebumps because I remember this so vividly. And I said yes, I feel that there is an eye on us.”

He continued, “So we woke up, we sort of splash water on our face. My wife is very very God-fearing ‘vo bahut puja karti hai. 4 bje uthke puja shuru hogyi thi fir (She started praying at 4 am). And we waited till sunrise and that is a very spooky experience.”

For the unversed, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The mind-bending, psychological thriller also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev amongst others.

