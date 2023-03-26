Search icon
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits

A look at the times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned fans with her stunning outfits.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 26, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

The Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is known for her beauty, is one of the most celebrated actresses across the world. She never fails to stun her fans with her beauty, grace, and style. 

Let's take a look at the times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerised her fans with her gorgeous outfits:

1. Aishwarya Rai in red suit

Aishwarya Rai in red suit
1/6

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks no less than a queen in this red Indian outfit. 

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white gown
2/6

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising in this white gown while posing for the camera.

3. When Aishwarya Rai grabbed attention at red carpet

When Aishwarya Rai grabbed attention at red carpet
3/6

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed everyone's attention when she walked in a white furry outfit at the red carpet.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking stunning

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking stunning
4/6

Aishwarya Rai looks so beautiful in this golden outfit, she never fails to impress us with her beauty. 

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black gown
5/6

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan raised the temperature when she donned black outfit.

6. Aishwarya in red gown

Aishwarya in red gown
6/6

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked drop-dead gorgeous when she opted for a body-hugging red gown. 

