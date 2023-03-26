In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits

A look at the times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned fans with her stunning outfits.
The Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is known for her beauty, is one of the most celebrated actresses across the world. She never fails to stun her fans with her beauty, grace, and style.
Let's take a look at the times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerised her fans with her gorgeous outfits:
1. Aishwarya Rai in red suit
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks no less than a queen in this red Indian outfit.
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising in this white gown while posing for the camera.
3. When Aishwarya Rai grabbed attention at red carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed everyone's attention when she walked in a white furry outfit at the red carpet.
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking stunning
Aishwarya Rai looks so beautiful in this golden outfit, she never fails to impress us with her beauty.
5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan raised the temperature when she donned black outfit.
6. Aishwarya in red gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked drop-dead gorgeous when she opted for a body-hugging red gown.