Video: Makar Sankranti comes early for Varun, Shraddha, Nora & Team 'Street Dancer 3D'

Although Makar Sankranti is three to four days away, the team of 'Street Dancer 3D' has already experienced what celebrating the kite festival is like. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, who were promoting their movie in Ahmedabad, participated in kite flying.

Ahmedabad is famous for various things and one of them is the kite-flying festival, also known as Makar Sankranti. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi experienced the same while they were flying their personalized 'Street Dancer 3D' kite in Ahmedabad.

A video of Varun flying the kite has made rounds of the internet. Their kite flies high in the sky along with various other kites, of all shapes, colour, and sizes. While Varun tried his hand at kite-flying, Shraddha was seen enjoying the whole atmosphere.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is the continuation of ABCD franchise, which will feature Varun probably reprising the role of Suresh. His co-actor Shraddha Kapoor played Vinnie in ABCD 2. Before Shraddha was finalized for the project, Katrina had given her nod to Street Dancer 3D. The movie also features Nora Fatehi and Prabudheva in pivotal roles.