Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Video: Bajrang dal members vandalise Ahmedabad mall to protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Members of Bajrang Dal have warned Gujarat multiplexes to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and not to release the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Video: Bajrang dal members vandalise Ahmedabad mall to protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan have attracted controversies, and things are getting darker than before. After Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini irked people, the Bajrang Dal members are now determined to stop the release of the film. 

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal activists in Gujarat vandalised a multiplex in Ahemdabad and started protesting against Khan's film. The protest took a violent turn when members of the group started destroying cutouts of the film and even took down the huge board of the film, placed before the ticket window. In the video, members of Bajrang dal were captured kicking Pathaan's cutouts, and they were shouting slogans against the film. 

The group posted the video with a caption in Hindi that says, "#BoycottPathanMovie Karnvati mein aaj Bajrangiyon ne Pathaan ki dhulaai ki. Sanatan dharm virodhi @iamsrk aur tukde gang ki @deepikapadukone ki movie ab nahi chalne denge. Multiplexes mein ja kar chetawani di, movie release ki toh #BajrangDal apna tevar dikhayega. Dharam ki samaan mein, Bajrang Dal maidaan mein. (Today we trashed Pathaan at Karnvati. We won't allow Sanatan religion offender @iamsrk and Tukde gang supporter Deepika Padukone's movie to release here. We went to multiplex and warned them that if they will release Pathaan, Bajrang dal will protest against it)." 

Here are the videoes

Earlier, Pathaan's song Besharam Rang attracted controversy over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini. Many people expressed their discontent against the film and stated that the team has hurt their religious sentiments. On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans by holding an impromptu ask me anything (AMA) session on Twitter. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Pathaan this month, fielded a variety of questions from fans on his life, career, and of course, the upcoming release. He even responded to a few naysayers and trolls who slipped in the odd insult in between. 

A Twitter user wrote back, “Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo (take retirement).” Far from ignoring it, Shah Rukh shared the tweet and wrote back, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (kid, don’t talk to your elders like this).” Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you spot the number hidden in THIS pic?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.