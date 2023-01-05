Video: Bajrang dal members vandalise Ahmedabad mall to protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan have attracted controversies, and things are getting darker than before. After Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini irked people, the Bajrang Dal members are now determined to stop the release of the film.

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal activists in Gujarat vandalised a multiplex in Ahemdabad and started protesting against Khan's film. The protest took a violent turn when members of the group started destroying cutouts of the film and even took down the huge board of the film, placed before the ticket window. In the video, members of Bajrang dal were captured kicking Pathaan's cutouts, and they were shouting slogans against the film.

The group posted the video with a caption in Hindi that says, "#BoycottPathanMovie Karnvati mein aaj Bajrangiyon ne Pathaan ki dhulaai ki. Sanatan dharm virodhi @iamsrk aur tukde gang ki @deepikapadukone ki movie ab nahi chalne denge. Multiplexes mein ja kar chetawani di, movie release ki toh #BajrangDal apna tevar dikhayega. Dharam ki samaan mein, Bajrang Dal maidaan mein. (Today we trashed Pathaan at Karnvati. We won't allow Sanatan religion offender @iamsrk and Tukde gang supporter Deepika Padukone's movie to release here. We went to multiplex and warned them that if they will release Pathaan, Bajrang dal will protest against it)."

Here are the videoes

Earlier, Pathaan's song Besharam Rang attracted controversy over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini. Many people expressed their discontent against the film and stated that the team has hurt their religious sentiments. On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans by holding an impromptu ask me anything (AMA) session on Twitter. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Pathaan this month, fielded a variety of questions from fans on his life, career, and of course, the upcoming release. He even responded to a few naysayers and trolls who slipped in the odd insult in between.

A Twitter user wrote back, “Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo (take retirement).” Far from ignoring it, Shah Rukh shared the tweet and wrote back, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (kid, don’t talk to your elders like this).” Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.