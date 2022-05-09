Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif smile wide as they holiday in New York, photos go viral

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are spending their vacation in New York eating pancakes. On Monday morning, they both took to Instagram to post photographs from their trip, giving their admirers the best start to their week.

Vicky posted a photo of the two of them on a crossing, looking to the left with large smiles. Katrina is dressed in a beige coat, blue jeans, and a bright green shirt. Vicky is dressed in blue trousers with a white T-shirt and a denim jacket with a cap.



Check out the post here:

Katrina also posted three photos to her page. The first was a portrait of her alone at a diner. The next picture was of her cuddling with Vicky, and the third was of a dish of pancakes with cream and syrup.

In December, Katrina and Vicky married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family. The small wedding was held away from the public spotlight, and the couple only shared wedding photos after the ceremonies were over.

They travelled on a short honeymoon to the Maldives after the wedding, then to Thailand a few months later, and are currently in New York. Katrina was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi last year. Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Tiger 3.



Vicky's most recent film was Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. He's been filming a movie with Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar, recently. He also has the biopics of Sam Manekshaw and Govinda Naam Mera, both starring Meghna Gulzar.