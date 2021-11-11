Vicky Kaushal does the unexpected on ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ - Details inside

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is known for playing intense and tough roles, on November 12 will be seen on discovery+’s ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls S2’. While facing the biggest fear, he will reveal some unheard facts and aspects of his life.

The ‘Uri’ actor Vicky Kaushal disclosed that he has a major fear for deep-sea water when he was right in the middle of it. While speaking about his personal life, the actor revealed that he lived in a very small house with no separate bathroom. The actor also talked about how his family supported each other through thick and thin.

He said, “I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this Shack that we've created. A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from there on it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey.”

When Bear Grylls asked him if his father wanted him to become an actor, he said, “Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly paychecks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time.”

The actor also revealed why he opted for a different profession. He revealed, “In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took me to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work and all that, and I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there I saw people working over there in front of computers, I just couldn't feel that and for the first time in my life I just was very sure of something that I don't belong here.”

In the middle of their conversation, Bear Grylls caught hold of a crab to fuel up, however, it was the first time when Vicky ate a raw crab. Vicky on eating raw crab said, “I'm eating crab, raw crab, jo life maine kabhi na kiya hai na kabhi socha tha ki main karunga, but agar aap jungle mein ho, survive kar rahe ho toh survival ka ek hissa hai ki apna khaana aap khud dhoondiye. We are not going to get a boufe on a platter, so this is what it is.”

For the unversed, ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ had featured Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn in the past. The format of the show has been inspired by ‘Man vs Wild’. Bear Grylls had hosted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, and many more.

Meanwhile, media reports claimed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a private Roka ceremony at the residence of director Kabir Khan where only a few family members and close friends were invited. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.