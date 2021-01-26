Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's photos from Sangeet night scream happiness

Social media pages are getting flooded with beautiful and newer photos from the wedding festivities of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The couple tied the knot on Sunday (January 24, 2021) and soon after that have been treating fans with their wedding moments on the Internet. Zoa Morani, who is a close friend of Varun was one of the attendees of the wedding festivities and she posted a photo collage from the Sangeet night.

In the photo, Varun and Natasha are decked up in style while posing with their near and dear ones. The actor donned a dapper look wearing a crisp white shirt and black blazer suit. While Natasha looked pretty in a pink lehenga with heavy silver embellishment all over it and a matching sheer dupatta. The couple posed while hugging each other.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar was also one of the guests at Varun and Natasha's wedding. He shared a photo posing with the groom and penned a heartfelt note for him.

KJo stated, "When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him... almost assuming the role of a parent... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... Congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever... Love you."