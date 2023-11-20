Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

Varun Dhawan will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the next episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be the guests on the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The two actors, along with Alia Bhatt, were launched by Karan Johar himself in the 2012 romantic drama Student of the Year, which the host directed and produced under his banner Dharma Productions.

On Monday, the filmmaker unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode. The promo begins with Karan introducing the two actors as, "They are ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch tonight, these boys are nothing but Kens without their Barbies", referrin to their married lives. Varun then says, "Just make sure our relationships stay intact", poking fun at the controversies that often erupt after each Koffee With Karan episode.

In the same promo, the Badlapur actor even calls the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director as, "Karan Johar Ghar-tode", taking an indirect jibe at the first episode this season which featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Both of them were brutally trolled after the episode - Deepika for her 'casual dating' remark and Ranveer for 'copy-pasting' old story on how they first met each other.

The actors also asked Karan personal questions in the show. When the Shershaah actor asked him to name his three best friends from the industry, the host went blank leaving the three of them in splits. The three of them are also seen Varun's 'big, smooth as velvet' butt on the Koffee couch.

The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar at November 23 at 12 am.



