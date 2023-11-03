Va Va Voom: Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's retro dance song in The Archies brings back 60s' rock and roll era

An electrifying dance spectacle, Va Va Voom in The Archies celebrates timeless rock and roll tunes, with Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the spotlight.

The highly anticipated live-action musical The Archies helmed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, coming on Netflix, has made quite an impression with its first song Sunoh securing the top spot in the hearts of the fans. The creators of the film have now unveiled its second song titled Va Va Voom, a groovy time machine to the ‘60s rock and roll era.

Va Va Voom is composed by the dynamic trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, penned by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, and sung by Tejas Menon. An electrifying dance spectacle, Va Va Voom celebrates timeless rock and roll tunes, with Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the spotlight. Set at a soirée, the song features relatable and romantic lyrics. Agastya Nanda’s guitar strumming adds to the romance with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, while other co-stars join the dance.

Talking about composing Va Va Voom Composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy jointly said that the creative process behind this song was truly exciting. We wanted to create a dance number that would immediately compel one to hit the dance floor. Our composition, Tejas Menon’s vocals, and Javed Akhtar’s lyrics all came together as a collaborative effort. Va Va Voom transports you back to the moody rock and roll era of the 1960s. We have effectively tried to capture the essence of that era and look forward to seeing the audience's response to the song.”

The Archies’ director Zoya Akhtar also shed light on the song adding, “Va Va Voom is a classic Archie comic term. It’s a compliment to describe a girl he likes. A way of saying she is cool” This song encapsulates the energy of the 60s rock ‘n’ roll era and romanticizes teenage love. Archie wears his heart on his sleeve as they dance to a super fun Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed tune. My dad Va va voomed it and Ganesh has nailed the choreography. The actors just followed his lead and as gruelling as it was we had a blast shooting it”

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively released on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.