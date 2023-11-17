Headlines

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match, would sing...

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

Brave or foolish? Man's daring stunt with giant crocodile leaves netizens in shock, watch

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

Brave or foolish? Man's daring stunt with giant crocodile leaves netizens in shock, watch

Benefits of morpankhi plant 

6 vegan alternatives for paneer

Gout: Home remedies to lower uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

Two Bollywood superstars' secret wedding was interrupted by the actress' drunk actor boyfriend and the hero's angry girlfriend.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors’ romances are as old as the film industry itself. There are tales of stars in the black and white era of Indian film industry eloping, marrying, and sometimes even having bitter break ups. Social media and paparazzi culture may have brought it out in the open today but on-set romances have existed for decades. One such romance in the Bollywood of 1970s almost had a bitter end when the actress decided to marry another star, but it only resulted in more drama.

When a secret wedding of superstars was interrupted by another drunk star

In the 1970s, Hema Malini was one of the highest-paid actresses in the country. She had solo hits like Seeta Aur Geeta under her name. The actress was also seeing Dharmendra, who was already married and had four children. For this reason, Hema’s parents were against the relationship. Knowing that fellow actor Jeetendra had a soft spot for Hema and was good friends with her, Hema’s parents convinced her to at least meet his parents for a match. Jeetendra’s parents were all in favour. Under family pressure, Hema agreed too. Jeetendra only said yes as he thought Hema was willing too.

The families decided to have a hush hush wedding in Chennai. Sadly for them, a major film tabloid got the wind of it all and published the details of the secret wedding on the front page. Reading that, an angry Dharmendra flew to Chennai, taking along with him Jeetendra’s girlfriend (and later wife) Shobha with a plan to disrupt the wedding. As per reports, a drunk Dharmendra reached the wedding venue and created a ruckus.

How Dharmendra and Shobha were able to stop Hema and Jeetendra’s wedding

Reports stated that Dharmendra was met by Hema’s angry parents at the venue. The actress’ father asked him to leave the place since he was married and ‘not fit’ for his daughter. But Dharmendra relented. Eventually, he convinced to speak with Hema alone. The actor reportedly pleaded and convinced Hema of their love. Outside, Shobha also confronted Jeetendra but the actor did not relent. However, when Hema refused to go ahead with the wedding, Jeetendra felt insulted and stormed out. In anger, he vowed never to speak with Hema again.

How Jeetendra and Hema reconciled

Eventually, when the dust settled, Jeetendra and Hema mended their friendship putting the bitterness behind them. He and Shobha married in 1974 and had two kids – producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Tusshar Kapoor. Hema and Dharmendra too tied the knot in 1979 and had two kids themselves – actress Esha Deol and dancer Ahana Deol.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after World Cup 2023 debacle

Unlock the best deals on boots on Amazon, get up to 70% off

Will India bat first or field if Rohit Sharma wins toss? Know match conditions for Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE