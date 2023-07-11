Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

“You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South” Papua New Guinea PM Marape at FIPIC

DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?

“Would love to work with Indian actors” 'The Little Mermaid' Director Rob Marshall shared his plans

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Hema Malini, while talking about living away from Dharmendra, said that what happens, you have to accept.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who have been married to each other for a long time, have been adored by millions. However, they are now living in separate houses. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on the same and mentioned that she is happy.

As per the Hindustan Times report, on being told that she is considered a feminist icon as she lives in her own house, the actress responded, “Symbol of feminism? (laughs). Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way.”

She further mentioned, “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi' (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga' (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”

The Deol family has been in the news as Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with late filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya in Mumbai last month. Along with the festivities, the absence of Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, and their kids, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, became a topic of discussion.

Recently, a video from the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, had gone viral in which Hema and Esha are seen making shocking revelations about the 87-year-old actor, talking about his conservative nature, and sharing the several restrictions he had for the Dhoom actress and her sister. The clip has been shared on the Reddit thread Bolly Blinds N Gossip.

Talking with Simi Garewal, Hema hinted at Dharmendra's absence in their married life. When the Karz actress asked about his support as a spouse, the Baghban actress replied, "Just to take a few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. They don’t want you to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and asks about what they are doing, and their studies."

Read|Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar to Dilip Shanghvi: Know the educational qualifications of 6 Indian billionaires

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE