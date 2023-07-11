Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Hema Malini, while talking about living away from Dharmendra, said that what happens, you have to accept.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who have been married to each other for a long time, have been adored by millions. However, they are now living in separate houses. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on the same and mentioned that she is happy.

As per the Hindustan Times report, on being told that she is considered a feminist icon as she lives in her own house, the actress responded, “Symbol of feminism? (laughs). Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way.”

She further mentioned, “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi' (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga' (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”

The Deol family has been in the news as Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with late filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya in Mumbai last month. Along with the festivities, the absence of Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, and their kids, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, became a topic of discussion.

Recently, a video from the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, had gone viral in which Hema and Esha are seen making shocking revelations about the 87-year-old actor, talking about his conservative nature, and sharing the several restrictions he had for the Dhoom actress and her sister. The clip has been shared on the Reddit thread Bolly Blinds N Gossip.

Talking with Simi Garewal, Hema hinted at Dharmendra's absence in their married life. When the Karz actress asked about his support as a spouse, the Baghban actress replied, "Just to take a few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. They don’t want you to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and asks about what they are doing, and their studies."

