Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's kisses in Tere Pyaar Mein song will make you feel lovesick

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's first song Tere Pyaar Mein has set the internet on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's kisses in Tere Pyaar Mein song will make you feel lovesick
Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor in Tere Pyaar Mein/YouTube screenshots

The makers have released the first song titled Tere Pyaar Mein from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on Wednesday, February 1. The video shows Ranbir and Shraddha's characters madly in love with each other as they can't stop kissing each other in the romantic track.

The song is the latest addition to the blockbuster trio of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh with Nikhita Gandhi providing female vocals. The various breathtaking locations of Spain throughout the song, the stylish costumes, candidness, and the striking chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha add to the song's appeal.

Tere Pyaar Mein is being loved by the listeners within just a few hours of its release and the song has already been termed a chartbuster. One comment under the official YouTube video reads, "Ranbir & Shraddha's chemistry, Pritam's music & Arijit's voice is enough to make Tere Pyaar Mein a chartbuster", while another user wrote, "Arijit's voice is always amazing but this time Shraddha's cuteness and Ranbir's charm made this a visual treat as well."

READ | Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he said Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could be his last romcom, says 'I am just insecure...'

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, who has previously helmed successful romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, its sequel, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This is his first film without Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The film is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.