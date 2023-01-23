Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he said Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could be his last romcom, says 'I am just insecure...'

Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar/YouTube trailer screengrab

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was launched on Monday, January 23 by the makers. The trailer, promising that the film will be a quirky romantic comedy, has been trending on social media since its release due to the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair who are sharing the screen for the first time.

In December last year at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Ranbir had said that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could be his last rom-com. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older", he stated. His fans were quick to disagree with him stating that the actor is only getting younger with each passing day.

At the trailer launch on Monday, Ranbir was questioned if he has re-assessed his decision. Before he could answer anything, the film's director Luv Ranjan interrupted him and jokingly said, "I think that he has said a wrong statement. If he is saying such things, he should say 'This is my last romcom' so that producer and director should get its benefit. There is no sense to 'might be my last romcom'. This is such a weird statement to make." Ranbir gave a witty reply to Luv, "Even I have to play safe. If the film works, I will do a (romcom) again. If it doesn' work, the director was wrong", to which the director said, "Don't ever think such a thing."

Ranbir then answered the question seriously and said, "I have done many films in this genre like Bachna Ae Haseena, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Anjana Anjani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sometimes what happens is that actors have very limited faces and personalities. Sometimes you run out of them and you need characters. I think the rom-com genre is the hardest genre. You give me a character like Sanju or a Rockstar, you are hiding behind the character. You have certain things to hide behind. I am just insecure that I don’t run out of personality and make sure that I keep delivering some entertainer through this genre."



READ | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Ranbir Kapoor's player gets outplayed by Shraddha Kapoor in fun-filled rom com. Watch

Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The film is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.