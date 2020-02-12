'To be accepted at such big level is quite thrilling': Mohit Suri on 'Malang' success

Mohit Suri's Malang has been doing wonders at the box office and the filmmaker seems to be thrilled about it but says that the feeling with a successful movie is always that of relief. The film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has so far collected Rs 33.20 crore in India in five days, as per trade experts.

"What I’m happy about is that everyone moved out of their comfort zone to do this. For a film like this, to be accepted at such a big level is quite thrilling. It’s Aditya’s biggest release, people are talking about Disha’s performance. Anil has reinvented his arch with the kind of roles he was doing, Kunal is ecstatic too. Overall it was a good experience," Mohit said.

The director who has made films like Aashiqui 2, Murder 2 and Ek Villain, said that experience goes out the window and there is no calm when a film is about to release, "They say the more experience you get the more you know how to handle it but that’s complete rubbish in our business. Here, it’s more the experience the more you realise what’s there to lose. The feeling of a successful film is less ecstatic and more of a relief. The lows are very low but the highs aren’t that high. Success is just a relief. My wife has a huge role in this. She is absolutely honest about my work. It keeps you level headed," he added. On the work front, Mohit will next be seen directing the sequel of Ek Villain.