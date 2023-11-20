Headlines

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Explainer: 5 agency op to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Top 7 super catchers of World Cup 2023

6 tips to prevent dry skin in winter

ICC tournament finals that India lost in recent years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Not Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, this superstar is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is inching closer to Rs 250 crore mark in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 was released in the theatres on Sunday, November 12 on the occasion of Diwali. On its next Sunday after release, the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, saw a massive drop in its box office collections.

This drop was due to the fact that the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup Final also took place yesterday on November 19. Australia defeated India the finals by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, breaking the hearts of more than a crore Indians after Rohit Sharma-led Team Indian performed brilliantly throughout the tournament.

Salman and Katrina had also come in the pre-match session to promote Tiger 3. The  collected only Rs 10.25 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. This was almost 50% less than what the film had earned on Saturday, which is Rs 18.50 crore. The actioner's domestic box office stands at around Rs 230 crore and the global earnings at Rs 360 crore.

Tiger 3 also stars Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan in a crucial cameo apperance in an explosive action-packed sequence, similar to Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in Pathaan earlier this year. Hrithik Roshan is also seen in the post-credits scene, teasing the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe - War 2.

Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the spy action thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma, whose last film Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a massive underperformer at the box office. The film was not even able to recover its reported budget of Rs 85 crore at the box office.

READ | Not Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, this superstar is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

Rahul Dravid’s contract as India head coach ends with World Cup final loss

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva calls social media 'a crowded place', says 'it has become very...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE