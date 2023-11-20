Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is inching closer to Rs 250 crore mark in India.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 was released in the theatres on Sunday, November 12 on the occasion of Diwali. On its next Sunday after release, the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, saw a massive drop in its box office collections.

This drop was due to the fact that the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup Final also took place yesterday on November 19. Australia defeated India the finals by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, breaking the hearts of more than a crore Indians after Rohit Sharma-led Team Indian performed brilliantly throughout the tournament.

Salman and Katrina had also come in the pre-match session to promote Tiger 3. The collected only Rs 10.25 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. This was almost 50% less than what the film had earned on Saturday, which is Rs 18.50 crore. The actioner's domestic box office stands at around Rs 230 crore and the global earnings at Rs 360 crore.

Tiger 3 also stars Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan in a crucial cameo apperance in an explosive action-packed sequence, similar to Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in Pathaan earlier this year. Hrithik Roshan is also seen in the post-credits scene, teasing the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe - War 2.

Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the spy action thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma, whose last film Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a massive underperformer at the box office. The film was not even able to recover its reported budget of Rs 85 crore at the box office.



