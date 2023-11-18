Headlines

Bollywood

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Before joining films, this popular writer-director started dancing at private parties at the age of 11, to support her foster mother.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

One of the most integral parts of a movie is the script. Writers do play a crucial role or rather lay the ground for a successful movie. The stronger the script, the more entertaining the film would be. Today we will discuss a writer, whose real-life story is nothing short of an inspiring feature film. This writer-director can make a biography of her. 

The lady we're discussing is someone who gave the biggest hits to Emraan Hashmi and even Aditya Roy Kapur. She's the mind behind blockbusters including Woh Lamhe, Murder 2, Jannat 2, Aashiqui 2, Jism 2, and Raaz 3D. Yes, we are talking about Shagufta Rafique. 

11-year-old Shagufta Rafique used to dance at private parties 

As Al Jazeera reported, Shagufta’s mother was the "invisible wife", the unacknowledged partner of a Kolkata-based businessman. He left his second family unsupported after his death. Reportedly, Shagufta Rafique was an adopted child, and at the age of 11, she started dancing at private parties, to provide for the woman who had taken her in. 

Through dancing at parties, Shagufta would earn up to Rs 700 a night. The portal quoted Shagufta, speaking about her struggle, "The whole thing made me see very early how vulnerable women are, and how money decides what is respectable and what is not." As reported Shagufta and her family would survive on Rs 500 for a month. 

When Shagufta was into prostitution and became a bar dancer 

Reportedly, at the age of 17, Shagufta became a mistress to a wealthy man. Calling it the "most humiliating time" of her life, Shagufta had spent years unhappy in exchange for "stability" Finally Shagufta broke up and survival forced her into prostitution. Later she became a bar dancer to earn a living. As quoted by Al Jazeera, Shagufta said, "It was a vicious cycle. To get away from my frustration at being trapped I got into prostitution, to get away from that I started working as a bar dancer, to get away from Mumbai I went to Dubai and so on."

When Shagufta was getting rejected in Bollywood

In all these years, Shagufta developed an interest in writing and wanted to be a storyteller. However, she was initially rejected for not having experience. Shagufta said, "I would go to production houses, even to TV shows and ask for work as a writer, but nobody was interested, as I had no experience." Later, the writer joined Mahesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films and went on to write scripts for commercially successful films including Woh Lamhe, Murder 2, Jannat 2, Aashiqui 2, and Jism 2. Shagufta even turned director with Mon Jaane Na.

