This pan-India star begged legendary actor to work in his film, had to face rejection, he gave up superhit movie to...

This pan-India star had once begged a legendary icon of Indian cinema to work with him, but he was refused and this decision made him leave the superhit project to another Bollywood star.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Kamal Haasan needs no introduction. The Ulaganayakan of Indian cinema's massive fandom isn't unfamiliar to anyone. Even though he enjoys a cult following among the masses, there is an actor, who made him beg to be in his film. To the fans of Kamal, it will be unreal to know that this iconic star pleaded before another star, to work with him. 

The actor who made him beg is...

The late iconic star, Tragedy King Dilip Kumar is the one who made Kamal Haasan plead for his film. Back in the 1990s, Kamal decided to remake his superhit drama Thevar Magan (1992) in Hindi. The original film starred Kamal Haasan with Sivaji Ganeshan in the lead. Kamal even wrote the story of the movie. After the massive success of Thevar Magan, Kamal decided to star In the Hindi remake of the film, Virasat. He wanted Dilip Kumar to reprise Sivaji Ganeshan's role as his on-screen father. 

Kamal Haasan revealed in an interview that he begged Dilip to act with him but he refused the offer, as he retired from film. While speaking to Indian Express, Kamal said, "I love acting with actors. There’s one actor whom I miss and I really wanted to work with, he was Dilip Kumar. I really held Dilip saab’s hand and begged him but he had decided not to act. I wanted to make Thevar Magan with him and me, but it didn’t happen."

Kamal Haasan gave up Virasat after Dilip Kumar's refusal 

After Dilip Kumar refused, he gave up the movie to another friend, and that's how Virasat happened with Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. Directed by Priyadarshan, Virasat also stars Tabu, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji and Govind Namdeo in pivotal roles. Released in 1997, Virasat took a slow start, but went on to become a sleeper hit at the box office. 

