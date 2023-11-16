Headlines

This National Awardee actress was kicked out of 13 films, tagged 'panuati' by producers, her net worth is...

This Padma Shri recipient was fat-shamed multiple times, was brutally trolled for her fashion sense, and was even tagged as 'panauti'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

In the film industry, it takes years to earn a title, and it takes more time to get rid of an unfavourable tag that limits the reach of the artiste. Today we discuss an actress who is currently regarded as one of the most talented artistes in Bollywood. A poster or teaser is enough to create an organic buzz about her film. 

The National Awardee, and Padma Shri recipient has always impressed her fans with her films. But there was a time when she was brutally trolled for her fashion sense. In the initial years of this actress, the makers were ungrateful to her. She was kicked out from multiple projects and was also tagged as a 'panuati' actress. 

The actress who was labelled panauti was...

Vidya Balan. Yes, the actress who is regarded as a pioneer in changing women's portrayals in Bollywood was once considered a bad omen for films. Born in a middle-class Tamil Brahmin family on January 1, 1989, Vidya hails from Chembur, and she has an elder sister, Priya Balan. 

Who inspired Vidya towards movies...

Little Vidya wasn't keen on playing with other kids. She would prefer sitting inside her home in her comfort and enjoying her favourite food. One day, Vidya saw Madhuri Dixit dancing to her iconic dance number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, and Vidya found her inspiration in Madhuri. Vidya wanted to become an actress like Madhuri Dixit, and she used to dance to the song before her room mirror for hours. 

How Vidya Balan carved her way as an actor

In college, Vidya Balan started attending acting workshops, and after working in a series that was left unreleased. Vidya got an offer from Ekta Kapoor for her sitcom Hum Paanch. After Hum Paanch, Vidya did several TV commercials. Vidya's first paycheck was Rs 1200 per month with Rs 25 travelling allowance. 

When Vidya Balan was considered a panauti for films

While shooting for commercials, Vidya got an offer for a film from South. Vidya was offered to play female lead opposite Mohanlal in Chakram. Apart from Chakram, Vidya signed 12 more films. However, Chakram got shelved and reportedly the producers blamed Vidya for bringing "bad luck" to the project; and labelled her as 'panauti'. Soon, Vidya was kicked out of all the 13 films, and she decided to work in Tamil films. Sadly, Vidya failed to make a mark in Tamil cinema too. 

Vidya Balan's breakthrough role 

Vidya's film debut came with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko. Her role in the Bengali film was appreciated, and late director Pradeep Sarkar recommended her to audition for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production Parineeta. So, that's how Vidya started her journey in Bollywood, and the rest is history. After a few box office disappointments, Vidya proved her acting chops with films like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, and Jalsa. As per CA Knowledge, Vidya Balan's net worth is $18 Million which is coverted to Rs 1,499,451,300.

Vidya Balan recalled her struggle 

Years ago Vidya recalled her struggle with a publication and said, "I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror." 

