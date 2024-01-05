Headlines

This flop film starring superstar was rejected by Govinda, Sunny Deol, 11 other actors, became superhit after...

This film starring Bollywood's superstar flopped at the box office and later became superhit.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Some films that star superstars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and more fail to impress the audience and flop miserably at the box office. However, later when the films are released on OTT or television, some of them tend to become hits. One such movie released in 1999 flopped miserably at the box office and later became a cult classic after it aired on television. 

The film we are talking about was rejected by not one or two but 13 actors and then Amitabh Bachchan headlined it. However, the film still failed to perform well at the box office. The superstar had a double role in the film. Yes, it is Sooryavansham. 

Directed by EVV Satyanarayan, Sooryavansham was a family drama that entertained the audience once it was released on television. It was a resounding success and became a cult classic. This film has been shown a number of times on TV for 23 years and people still enjoy watching it. Netizens can still be seen sharing memes on this movie on social media. 

However, do you know that Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for Sooryavansham? Yes, According to reports, before the superstar, the film was offered to 13 other actors including Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn among others, however, they rejected the film, and eventually Amitabh Bachchan played the double role of father and son in the movie. 

Though Amitabh Bachchan aced the role of a 57-year-old father, netizens were quite unhappy with his performance as the 20-year-old son in the movie. Not only this, but his chemistry with Soundarya in the movie was also criticized by the audience and this was the reason the film failed to perform well at the box office. However, the dialogue from the movie later became meme material after it aired on television. The film also starred Jayasudha, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan and was a remake of the 1997 Tamil-language film Surya Vamsam, and revolved around a traditional father and his illiterate yet obedient son, following their tense relationship and shows how the strict patriarchy causes a drift between them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Nag Ashwi's Kalki 2898 AD. The science fiction dystopian film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. 

