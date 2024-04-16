Twitter
Bollywood

This film faced rejection before release, drowned producer in debt, became superhit, made for Rs 22 crore, earned Rs..

When Boney Kapoor was facing these difficulties, Salman Khan came forward and helped him release the film. 'No Entry' was released on August 26, 2005.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Directing a film is a difficult job, but sometimes producing a film and releasing it might turn out to be tougher. It is especially difficult when a producer goes into debt while making a film. A similar thing happened with the producer of a popular film from 2005. The distributors refused to release the film as the producer was unable to repay his debts. A superstar came to his rescue at such a difficult time and the result was that the film dominated the box office and proved to be one of the biggest hits of that year.

The popular film we are talking about today was rejected by Saif Ali Khan. The filmmaker went on to make the film with three actors and multiple actresses. The film was unable to release as the producers were unable to repay their loan. When the film was released, it created a stir at the box office. The comedy film made history and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2005. 

The film we are talking about is Anees Bazmee's 'No Entry' which gained immense popularity thanks to the star power of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of the film, faced a lot of difficulties while making the film. Reports state that Boney Kapoor was in debt during the making of 'No Entry'. The distributor, to whom Boney Kapoor owed money, was adamant about not releasing 'No Entry' until his debt was repaid. Not only this, the ticket booking date for the film also had to be extended.

When Boney Kapoor was facing these difficulties, Salman Khan came forward and helped him release the film. 'No Entry' was released on August 26, 2005. The film was reportedly made for Rs 22 crore and went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year by earning Rs 74 crore at the box office.

It is said that Anil Kapoor's role was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, but at that time he was busy shooting for 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. There are also some reports which claim that the film was announced in 2002. Then, Satish Kaushik was cast as director and Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt were cast in lead roles.

Since 2008, a sequel of 'No Entry' is in reports. 10 actresses will be signed for the sequel, with high VFX to be used. In place of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan will be seen in the sequel. 

