This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

Boney Kapoor-produced, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan-starrer No Entry was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2005.

Directing a movie is tough, but producing and releasing it could be a nightmarish journey for a producer. Today we remember No Entry as one of the funniest comedies of the 2000s. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan-starrer was the highest-grossing film of 2005. Moviegoers loved No Entry for its funny treatment of the topic of infidelity. The screenplay, dialogue and Salman, Anil's performances also helped majorly in the success of Anees Bazmee's directorial. No Entry is still among favourite comedies from the 2000 decade, but the journey of the film has not been a smooth ride.

When distributors refused to release No Entry

As per multiple media reports, the film's producer Boney Kapoor was in huge debt with distributors during its release and distributors had decided not to release the film until the debts were cleared. Even the ticket booking of the film was also pushed ahead due to non-payment of debts.

When Salman Khan helped Boney Kapoor to release the film

When Boney Kapoor was facing financial crunches, Salman Khan came forward to help Boney Kapoor in releasing the film. Finally, No Entry was released on August 26, 2005, and the film opened to a bumper response. Made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, the movie grossed Rs 73 crore and became the top-grosser of the year.

This actor was offered No Entry but he rejected

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan was offered the role of Kishen. Saif was busy shooting Kal Ho Naa Ho, thus he rejected the film, and Anil Kapoor replaced him. There were also reports that the project was announced in 2002, with Satish Kaushik as director and Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt as the main leads.

No Entry 2 with a new cast

20 years after the original, the much-delayed sequel to No Entry will go on floors. The original cast of the film is been replaced by Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Producer Boney also confirmed that there will be 10 leading ladies and two villains in the film.