This film, made in 2003 by superhit director, had 3 star kids, made with budget of Rs 24 crore, earned only Rs...

In the year 2003, the film 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' directed by Sooraj Barjatya was released. Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan were seen playing the lead roles in this film.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

2000 was a big year as many star kids entered the film industry and made their debut. Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut with the super blockbuster film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' directed by Rakesh Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the industry with JP Dutta's film 'Refugee'. The makers had high expectations from star kids as they belonged to well-known families in Bollywood.

While Hrithik Roshan's first film was a super blockbuster, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Refugee' could not impress the audiences much. However, despite the flop of the first film, the makers were ready to invest money in both Kareena and Abhishek. In the year 2003, Sooraj Barjatya had played a big bet on these three star kids. 

In the year 2003, the film 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' directed by Sooraj Barjatya was released. Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan were seen playing the lead roles in this film. This film, presented as a triangle masala love story, was not particularly liked by the audience.

In the year 2003, Sooraj Barjatya spent a lot of money on this film with three star kids. Made with a budget of Rs 24 crore, this film failed miserably at the box office. This film proved to be a flop and was able to earn only a little more than its budget. It reportedly earned only Rs 27.7 crore in India and Rs 39.3 crore worldwide

Released in June 2003, 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' opened to negative reviews, and was a critical disaster at the box office. However, audiences appreciated Abhishek Bachchan's performance which also earned him a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
