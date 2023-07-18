Headlines

This film earned Rs 800 crore before release, it's not Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, KGF2, Pushpa

Some reports claimed that Salaar makers have earned around Rs 800 crore even before its release by selling its digital, theatrical, satellite and music rights.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Jul 18, 2023

Prabhas' last three films have failed to set box-office on fire, but his star value has remained intact and people are eagerly waiting for the release of Prabhas' next film Salaar. According to reports, Salaar, has earned Rs 800 crores even before its release. The teaser of Salaar has already received crores of views and it is expected that Salaar would beat the box-office redcords of films like Baahubali, Dangal, KGF2 and Pathaan. The stardom of 43-year-old Prabhas can be gauged from the fact that his previous films had crossed Rs 100 crore mark on the very first day itself. The hype around Salaar is unprecedented and its teaser has been seen by more than 11 crore viewers, which has raised the hope of Salaar makers.

Some reports claimed that Salaar makers have earned around Rs 800 crore even before its release by selling its digital, theatrical, satellite and music rights. The cost of its overseas rights is said to be around Rs 80 crore. Salaar makers are expected to earn Rs 500 crore by selling the rights of release across India. It is reported that the film has earned around Rs 200 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Salaar is a pan-India movie, which will be released in Hindi apart from Tamil and  Kannada. The huge success of KGF 2 has prompted Salaar makers to raise the price of their film too. According to a report published in tracktollywood.com, the digital rights of Salaar  have been sold for Rs 200 crores, but all these figures will also depend on the performance of the film at the box office.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, just 21 days after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller Jawan. Salaar will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Vaccine War' at the box office.

 


 

