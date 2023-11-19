This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

This engineer-turned-rapper, who earns Rs 20 lakh per song, worked at a construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films

With the emergence of several rappers like Honey Singh, Raftaar, Divine, and more, the rap culture is eventually growing in the industry. These rappers have gained immense popularity and charge a hefty amount for their performances. Rap songs are becoming an integral part of the young culture.

One of the rappers, who is a civil engineer, used to work at a construction site. He struggled his way through depression and sleep apnea and created a mark for himself in the industry with his rap songs. Not only this, the rapper’s popularity also got him roles in movies, however, he rejected him. He is none other than Badshah.

Born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia in Delhi, Badshah is one of the most popular rappers in India. The 36-year-old rapper completed his civil engineering from Chandigarh and before joining the music industry, the rapper revealed that he used to work at a construction site. He even said that if he wouldn’t have been a rapper, he wanted to become an IAS officer.

He revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I went to St. Stephen's for one month, but then later joined an engineering college in Chandigarh. After my education, I had a job as well. Helmet pehen ke jaata tha main site par. But I never really liked it much. Thankfully, I got my chance at music and there was no looking back. Now, I say that I was always a musician who happened to be a civil engineer. I only wanted to do something in music.”

The Indian rapper rose to fame with his 2019 song Paagal which made a record for the most-viewed video in 24 hours on YouTube. He then gave a number of hits like Let’s Nacho, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Dj Waley Babu, Sanak, Gone Girl, and more.

The Rapper also got an offer of two Karan Johar movies Lust Stories and Good Newwz but he rejected them and made his debut with Khandaani Shafakhana. He told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories. But I felt ‘How can I do this?’ When I saw it, I felt Vicky was exceptionally good. I was offered Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good News but things didn’t work out. Diljit is a better actor than me.”

The rapper is one of the most bankable rappers in India. He reportedly charges Rs 20 lakh per song. The rapper has a whopping net worth of Rs 41 crore as per Times of India. He is now judging the reality rap show Hustle 3.0 and has also been a judge on various reality television shows like India’s Got Talent, Dil Hai Hindustani, and more.

