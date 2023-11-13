Headlines

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah were seen holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash in Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

B-town celebs often make headlines because of their dating rumours. Now, Mrunal Thakur and Badshah were seen walking hand-in-hand at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash in Mumbai. Their video that is going viral on social media has sparked dating rumours.

In the clip, they can be seen holding each other's hands and going back home in the same car. Sharing the clip, a Reddit user wrote, "Mrunal and Baadshah yesterday at Shilpa’s Diwali party. Are they dating?" Netizens have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "I no wayy expected them as a couple together ... Wow ... Really wow." The second one said, "Unlikely couple alert." 

Mrunal and Baadshah yesterday at Shilpa’s diwali party. Are they dating ?
byu/Majestic_District_51 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The third one said, "Lo Ho gaya Happy Diwali." The fourth one said, "Mrunal thakur ??????? Keh do ki ye jhooth hai." Fifth one said, "I thought he is married." Meanwhile, one person commented, "Mujhe Hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss, mujhe hurt ho raha hai....." Another said, "The way Karan was gonna set him up w Seema."

Meanwhile, at the recently concluded YouTube fanfest, rapper, and entrepreneur Badshah gifted a 15-year-old Mumbai-based girl with high top Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton Trainer 2 costing a whopping 1.50 lakh ($1,660). 

As one of the headlining performers, Badshah appeared on stage in his usual modish manner sporting a Sholay tee and impressed onlookers with his impeccable 30-minute setlist. However mid-way through the closing performance, the 39-year-old rapper made an impromptu gesture as he removed his favourite sneakers he was donning for the event and handed it over to a lucky young fan. The crowd erupted in cheers and an encore.

The chosen recipient of the gift was a young teenage girl called Monika Bohra who was standing in the front row. She took to social media to thank Badshah for making her birthday a memorable one, and the video has gained momentum since it was taken live with social media users praising the rapper for his kind-hearted act.

