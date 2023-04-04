Rapper Badshah breaks silence on his wedding rumors with Isha Rikhi, says 'this is super....'

Credit: Badshah-Isha/Instagram

Badshah, one of India’s most popular rappers, broke his silence on wedding rumours with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. He took to Instagram and dined wedding rumours. He called all these reports ‘super lame’.

On Sunday, referring to the media reports, he penned a note and wrote, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala."

Take a look:

For the unversed, earlier, reports stating that Badshah will be tying the knot with Isha circulated. Singer Badshah is reportedly dating popular Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine, and reportedly, they split two years ago, during the lockdown. Badshah and Jasmine are parents to Jessamy Grace Masih Singh. Jasmine and Jessamy have been relocated to London after the pandemic.

Isha Rikhi is a model and Punjabi actress who hails from Chandigarh. Isha started her career with modeling in 2012, and soon she ventured into Punjabi films. She has been a part of successful Punjabi films like Jatt and Juliet, Happy Go Lucky, and Ardaas. After making an impression in Tollywood, Isha moved to Bollywood and she made her debut in Bollywood with the forgettable rom-com Nawabzaade (2018). Badshah and Isha like each other, and as per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, "They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families."

About a year ago, Badshah appeared on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s show where he talked about his weight loss transformation and what motivated him to achieve good health. Badhshah said, "I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. And, then the shows opened up suddenly. When I went up on the stage, I realised I do not have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage. I did not have the stamina, I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason."

