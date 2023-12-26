This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

This director was directing his first film with Amitabh Bachchan, and a tiff with him made him so furious that he decided to leave the film midway. Even Amitabh had to say, "Bahut dheet kisam ka director hai yeh.'

Amitabh Bachchan's timeless stardom and never-ending fan following exist because of his contribution to Indian cinema. In his illustrious career spanning over five decades, Amitabh has collaborated with some of the most talented filmmakers, giving evergreen blockbusters.

This would be interesting to know that the actor who is called as 'director's actor' once refused to perform a scene, and the director threatened to leave his film midway. A debutant director who was directing Amitabh got so miffed with the star that he threatened to quit the film until Bachchan agreed to his terms.

The director who refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan is...

Tinnu Anand. The veteran actor made his directorial debut with the superhit Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kaalia (1981). The journey of making Kaalia wasn't a cakewalk for Tinnu. There was an instance when Amitabh and Tinnu went into loggerheads, and Tinnu was ready to quit the project.

In the pre-climax portion, Amitabh had to say a dialogue to Pran, who was pointing a gun at his head. "So, there was a particular dialogue that I had wanted in Kaalia; my father (who wrote dialogues) stayed up till 3 am working on it till I finally liked one. At 7 am, when Amitabh was getting his makeup done on the sets, I read out the scene. The first thing he told me after the reading was that he would not say the dialogue. A little later, once we met again on the set, he asked me why I was insisting even though he had made his intention to not say that dialogue pretty clear. I told him I wanted a taali waala dialogue from him."

Amitabh decided that he wouldn't say that dialogue, so Tinnu declared that this dialogue would be lauded by the audience, and if doesn't evoke emotions, he would quit films. Amitabh wasn't keen to do the scene, so Tinnu threatened that he would leave the film midway if Amitabh did not say the lines. At last, Amitabh gave up, walked past him, and told the lightman to put on the lights, "'Mujhe abhi shot dena hain. Dialogue bol dunga. Bahut dheet kisam ka director hai yeh'." After the release, Tinnu visited several cinemas to check the reaction, and everywhere, the said dialogue garnered applause from the audience. Tinnu was last seen in Prabhas-starrer Salaar.