This Amitabh Bachchan film was listed in Time magazine's top 10 films; it's not Zanjeer, Sholay, Coolie, Don, Deewaar

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, Black secured the fifth spot in Time Europe's 10 best films of the world in 2005.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most accomplished and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. The veteran actor's superhit films such as Zanjeer, Don, Sholay, Deewaar, Coolie, Paa, Pink, Piku, and Agneepath among others have been watched all over the world by millions of his fans in the past five decades. Apart from all Big B's blockbusters, one of his films was listed in the 10 best films in Time Europe when it was released in 2005. 

That film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, in which Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji played the leading roles. The film's enduring legacy lies in its poignant exploration of the challenges faced by a deaf-blind girl Michelle McNally (Mukerji), and her resilient teacher Debraj Sahai (Bachchan).

After its release in 2005, Black secured the fifth position in the list of the 10 best movies published by Time Europe, the European edition of the Time magazine. The film’s inclusion among the best of the year showcased Bollywood's increasing influence on the global cinematic landscape.

On its 19th anniversary recently on February 4, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial started streaming on Netflix. As Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer has made its debut on the streaming platform, a new generation of viewers has the opportunity to witness the magic that defined Indian cinema in the mid-2000s.

Black also won three National Film Awards including Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor to Amitabh Bachchan, and Best Costume Design to Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The film was also awarded 11 Black Lady statuettes at the 51st Filmfare Awards in 2006.

