Bollywood

This actress belonged to rich family, was then forced to work as maid, worked with many superstars, she is..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Today, we will talk about a famous actress in the Hindi film industry who started her career in the year 1945 with the film 'Zeenat'. The actress was paid Rs 25 for her first film and created her own unique identity by playing side roles. This actress, before entering the film industry, had to work as a sweeper in people's homes to earn money. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Shashikala. She usually played the role of bubbly women or vamps who plotted the downfall of others. Later in her acting career, she would typically play the role of a sister or mother-in-law. Shashikala remained in the film world for 69 years. She performed in supporting roles in more than 100 films but her personal life was always full of struggles. She performed in supporting roles in more than 100 films. She worked with Shammi Kapoor in the film Daku (1955).

Shashikala played many memorable roles in her career. In one of her old interviews, the actress also revealed the story behind her life struggles. Shashikala said that her father was a  big businessman and that he used to send all his earnings to his younger brother, who was studying in London. Shashikala said that her father gave more importance to his brother than his family and there came a time when the business suffered losses and her father went bankrupt. After that, she also saw such days that she had to go to people's homes to work.

Shashikala further revealed that the home where she used to cleaning work was where she met actress Noor Jehan who asked her husband to get Shashikala a job in the film world. It was after this that Shashikala worked in the film 'Zeenat' in 1945. Her first salary was Rs 25 which she got for her role in 'Zeenat'. After that day, she made her own place in the industry based on her talent. 

Let us tell you that Shahsikala worked in more than 100 films in her career. Apart from films, she also played important roles in many shows on TV. 

In her early 20s, Shashikala met and married Om Prakash Saigal, who belonged to the Kundan Lal Saigal family. She has two daughters. Shashikala died on April 4, 2021, at the age of 88.

