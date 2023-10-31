Headlines

'RSS has force, I have...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during spiritual journey to Golden Temple

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know about sargi, puja muhurat, check citywise moonrise timings and other details

BJP, AAP trade barbs after Arvind Kejriwal gets ED summons; Delhi government alleges conspiracy

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'RSS has force, I have...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during spiritual journey to Golden Temple

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know about sargi, puja muhurat, check citywise moonrise timings and other details

Funny nicknames of Pakistani cricketers

9 inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Before Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi, Indian actors who tied the knot in Italy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

This National Award-winning actress ran away from home at age 15, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some actors in the industry have a godfather while others struggle to reach the peak of success and make their name in the entertainment industry. One such actress who ran away from home at age 15 to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actress, has given a number of Rs 100 crore hits. 

The actress worked hard to make her name in the industry and has won the National Award not one or two but 4 times. She is none other than Kangana Ranaut. 

Kangana Ranaut left home at the age of 15 to chase her dreams of becoming an actor. Though her father refused to help her in her struggles, she was determined to make it on her own. Recalling the time, the actress once said, “I was captured by underworld mafia at 16. At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life, was a successful actress a national award winner, and owner of my first house in Mumbai city's posh location Bandra.” 

The actress also talked about being physically tortured by a man her father’s age when she was 17. Recalling that terrifying incident, Kangana Ranaut said while talking at the book launch event of Barkha Dutt, “It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it.” 

She further added that he was from Bollywood and said, “This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man. He wasn’t punished. He was warned and told to stop stalking me. I had never really tested myself before in such extreme situations.” 

The actress made her debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster in 2006. She was well appreciated for her performance in the movie and went on to star in movies like dramas Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). The actress won National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie Fashion. 

She then starred in a number of hit films like and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3 and then she bagged two consecutive National Awards for Best Actress for her roles in the movies Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Lastly, her role in the biopic film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and that of a sportswoman in Panga jointly earned her a fourth National Film Award.

The actress has given a number of Rs 100 crore films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and Krrish 3. The actress is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and reportedly takes Rs 20 crore per film. 

Not only this, She is also a director who made Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and also a producer. She is now awaiting the release of her next directorial Emergency which features her as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

Read Kangana Ranaut performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila, chants Jai Shri Ram

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s business partner who created ‘India’s Spotify’, built Rs 8300 crore firm from scratch

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Mukesh Ambani owns largest orchard of mangoes in Asia, it was developed to control Reliance's...

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE