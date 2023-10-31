This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

This National Award-winning actress ran away from home at age 15, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood

Some actors in the industry have a godfather while others struggle to reach the peak of success and make their name in the entertainment industry. One such actress who ran away from home at age 15 to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actress, has given a number of Rs 100 crore hits.

The actress worked hard to make her name in the industry and has won the National Award not one or two but 4 times. She is none other than Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut left home at the age of 15 to chase her dreams of becoming an actor. Though her father refused to help her in her struggles, she was determined to make it on her own. Recalling the time, the actress once said, “I was captured by underworld mafia at 16. At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life, was a successful actress a national award winner, and owner of my first house in Mumbai city's posh location Bandra.”

The actress also talked about being physically tortured by a man her father’s age when she was 17. Recalling that terrifying incident, Kangana Ranaut said while talking at the book launch event of Barkha Dutt, “It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it.”

She further added that he was from Bollywood and said, “This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man. He wasn’t punished. He was warned and told to stop stalking me. I had never really tested myself before in such extreme situations.”

The actress made her debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster in 2006. She was well appreciated for her performance in the movie and went on to star in movies like dramas Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). The actress won National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie Fashion.

She then starred in a number of hit films like and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3 and then she bagged two consecutive National Awards for Best Actress for her roles in the movies Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Lastly, her role in the biopic film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and that of a sportswoman in Panga jointly earned her a fourth National Film Award.

The actress has given a number of Rs 100 crore films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and Krrish 3. The actress is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and reportedly takes Rs 20 crore per film.

Not only this, She is also a director who made Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and also a producer. She is now awaiting the release of her next directorial Emergency which features her as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

