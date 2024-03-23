Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Meet man, an IITian, backed by Ratan Tata, who built Rs 3650 crore firm after...

Moscow terror attack: Russia detains 11 people, death toll rises to 93

'Blatant interference in internal matters': India slams Germany's remarks on Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Meet man, an IITian, backed by Ratan Tata, who built Rs 3650 crore firm after...

Places in India that don't celebrate Holi

Natural remedies to help remove sun tan

Herbs you can grow at home  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer: Kapil Sharma ‘unboxes’ Sunil Grover’s Gutthi, reveals guest for Netflix show

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

Pratik Gandhi faced severe financial crunches and even medical emergencies in his family. Yet, the actor dared to take risks and even quit his full-time job to chase his dream of becoming an actor.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The actor who did odd jobs to survive in Mumbai (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Working in Indian cinema and dazzling the audience on the big screen is a far-fetched dream for many. Few bravehearts go to any length to achieve it. Today we will discuss an actor who is a regional star, an OTT star, and now he's even entertaining the Hindi audience on the silver screen. However, there was a time when this outsider had no money, and not even a house in Mumbai city to survive with his family. Today, Pratik Gandhi needs no introduction, and it is because he truly believed in what he said in Scam 1992, "Risk hai...toh ishq hai." 

The odd jobs Pratik did to survive

In 2006, Pratik and his family moved to Mumbai after they lost their home in the Surat floods. Pratik along with his family of 5 members stayed in a 1 room apartment in Mumbai city. As Pratik revealed in a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Pratik first came to Bombay after graduation, but since he was not getting any job, there were months without any income. To sustain in Mumbai, Pratik did odd jobs such as installing TV towers and anchoring. After getting married, Pratik decided to take a full-time job, and he would rehearse for 2 hours before work and after. Pratik managed to do plays and continued the same for next six years. 

When Pratik faced huge financial crunches with family's medical emergency 

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pratik revealed "Financial trouble, financial crisis, medical trouble, I've seen it all. There were some medical emergencies at home, be it my wife's brain tumour operation, or my father's cancer. Eventually, we lost him in 2018. Buying a house in Mumbai is a big deal. Even after a decade of being in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn't have a house, suddenly the whole family was homeless." Pratik said that he never broke down or felt pressured by the hardships. He always thought about the solutions, rather than thinking about problems. 

When Pratik quit his job despite being in debt

During his full-time job, Pratik managed to get his first Gujarati film. He took a 22-day leave from work and completed the film. Pratik couldn't even promote the film, yet Bey Yaar became a hit, and Pratik found his footing in the cinema.  At 36, Pratik quit his job, and despite having a home loan, a toddler, and a family he decided to dream big. His hard work paid off when he got a call for the series Scam 1992. Hansal Mehta's series made him a star. Reportedly, for Scam 1992, Pratik charged Rs 5 lakh per episode. On the work front, Pratik is seen in the comedy Madgaon Express with Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary. He will next be seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

Badaun murder case: UP Police announce reward on missing accused

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Princess Kate says she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, watch video message here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement