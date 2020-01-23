They were proud of me for backing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana on his parents' reaction to trailer

It's been just a couple of days since Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer hit the web. The homosexual rom-com has struck the right chord with the audience and they can't stop lauding Ayushmann for taking up subjects which society needs to watch. The trailer talks about homophobic minds of people and is relatable to get approval for anything and everything from parents and society.

During a recent interaction with Mid Day when Ayushmann was asked about his parents' reaction to the trailer, the multitalented actor stated, "They saw it on loop and laughed all the way through. They loved it. I was thrilled with their reaction because I realised immediately that the subject and my character have struck a chord with them."

Ayushmann also shared, "I always talk to my parents about the films that I decide to do. They said they were proud of me for backing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which gave a strong message most entertainingly. They said it was an important film, especially for parents, because it could give them the right message about raising children."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is backed by talented supporting cast namely Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The much-awaited film is set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.