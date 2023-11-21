Headlines

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

Two superstars could have been a part of this multiple National Film Award-winning Aamir Khan film. Read on to know which film is being talked about and why did the two actors rejected their roles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Aamir Khan-starrer pariotic drama Rang De Basanti is among the few such films that have won critical and comercial acclaim too. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial earned Rs 96 crore, made on a modest budget of Rs 28 crore and also went on to win four National Film Awards including the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Apart from Aamir, the 2006 release had an ensemble cast of Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles. Mehra had even offered the film to Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan to play the roles of Karan Singhania and Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod, which were eventually played by Siddharth in his Bollywood debut and R. Madhavan respectively. 

Speaking to IANS after the release, the director said, "Yes, we underwent several changes. It had to be that way. It is a huge ensemble cast and I needed each actor for nine months. Yes, initially I approached Arjun Rampal for Karan Singhania's role. It didn't work out. When the character crystallised Arjun didn't seem the right choice."

"Hrithik Roshan was also spoken to for Karan's role. He loved the script but didn't have the time. Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship", he concluded.

The film's soundtrack is also considered to be among A. R. Rahman's finest works with memorable songs such as Masti Ki Paathshaala, Khalbali, Luka Chuppi, Roobaroo, Tu Bin Bataye, and the title track Rang De Basanti. The movie was also chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to earn the nomination among the final five names in the Best Foreign Film category.

