Nikkhil Advani says he doesn't know how woke Gen Z, Millenials will react to Kal Ho Naa Ho: 'Women will...' | Exclusive

Nikkhil Advani also reveals if Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho will have a re-release on its 20th anniversary on 28th November.

There is still a misconception among audiences that Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho was made by Karan Johar. The film had its story and screenplay written by Johar, but it was Nikkhil Advani who helmed the Dharma Productions venture and made a memorable directorial debut in 2003.

In an exclusive interview with DNA last month for his latest web series Mumbai Diaries, Nikkhil reminisced about Kal Ho Naa Ho and talked about if the film has aged well. He said, "I think Kal Ho Naa Ho is very fresh on the minds of people who grew up watching it. I don't know how well the woke Gen Z and millenials will take it, '6 din ladki in' or two men sitting on a bed and thinking 'is janam me woh teri ho gayi, agle 6 janam me...'. Women in this world will say today, 'what the hell'." Though, he also added that the film has aged really well altogether.

When we asked if there are any plans to re-release the film on its 20th anniversary on November 28, the filmmaker said, "That's a big question for Dharma. I am sure they must be contemplating it. They just released Kuch Kuch Hota Hai again on its 25th anniversary. Whether there will be a re-release or not, you have to ask Dharma."

Apart from the three main leads, the film had an ensemble cast comprising Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Jhanak Shukla, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in pivotal roles. Sonali Bendre played a brief role and Sanjay Kapoor was seen as her husband in a single scene.

Kal Ho Naa Ho received multiple accolades including two National Film Awards for Best Music Direction to the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Best Male Playback Singer to Sonu Nigam for his lovely rendition of the beautiful title track penned by Javed Akhtar. It also won eight Filmfare Awards, the highest in the following year of its release.