These sisters made film debut with two superstars, one became a star, other died at young age, can you recognise them?

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

Meet brain behind ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, average student, went to govt school, technician's son, dream was to...

Mohammed Siraj reveals how he plotted Abdullah Shafique's dismissal during IND vs PAK World Cup match

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

Navratri 2023: Best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her 'queen of hearts'

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon's geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

These sisters made film debut with two superstars, one became a star, other died at young age, can you recognise them?

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna at the peak of her career bit the marriage did not last long and the two separated after living together for nine years.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Fate has a strange way of behaving and no one has been able to understand fate till date. Take the case of these two girls which are there in the photo above. These pretty girls belong to the same family and both are famous in their own right. Both worked in Bollywood and while one achieved a lot of success, the other did not like acting. These two sisters have worked with big Bollywood superstars Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor.  

The two girls in photo are Dimple Kapadia and Simple Kapadia. Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut with Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor. Bobby became a hit and Dimple Kapadia became a superstar overnight. Dimple Kapadia is still working in films and web series. On the other hand, Simple Kapadia was not lucky as her acting career failed to take off. After failing as an actress, Simple Kapadia became a fashion designer and she tasted success in fashion designing.

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna at the peak of her career bit the marriage did not last long and the two separated after living together for nine years. Meanwhile, Simple Kapadia made her acting debut with Rajesh Khanna with Anurodh in 1977. The film bombed at the box-office and that’s why Simple Kapadia decided to enter the field of fashion designing. She became a good fashion designer but died on November 10, 2009 due to cancer.

 

 

