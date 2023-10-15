These sisters made film debut with two superstars, one became a star, other died at young age, can you recognise them?

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna at the peak of her career bit the marriage did not last long and the two separated after living together for nine years.

Fate has a strange way of behaving and no one has been able to understand fate till date. Take the case of these two girls which are there in the photo above. These pretty girls belong to the same family and both are famous in their own right. Both worked in Bollywood and while one achieved a lot of success, the other did not like acting. These two sisters have worked with big Bollywood superstars Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor.

The two girls in photo are Dimple Kapadia and Simple Kapadia. Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut with Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor. Bobby became a hit and Dimple Kapadia became a superstar overnight. Dimple Kapadia is still working in films and web series. On the other hand, Simple Kapadia was not lucky as her acting career failed to take off. After failing as an actress, Simple Kapadia became a fashion designer and she tasted success in fashion designing.

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna at the peak of her career bit the marriage did not last long and the two separated after living together for nine years. Meanwhile, Simple Kapadia made her acting debut with Rajesh Khanna with Anurodh in 1977. The film bombed at the box-office and that’s why Simple Kapadia decided to enter the field of fashion designing. She became a good fashion designer but died on November 10, 2009 due to cancer.