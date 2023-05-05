Search icon
The Kerala Story shows cancelled by PVR Cinemas, Cinepolis in Kochi on release day amid backlash in state

Three shows of The Kerala Story were cancelled by PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis in Kerala on the release day of the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

The Kerala Story shows cancelled by PVR Cinemas, Cinepolis in Kochi on release day amid backlash in state
A poster of The Kerala Story

Shows of the controversial film The Kerala Story were cancelled in the state on release day by PVR Cinemas as per reports. The Sudipto Sen film, which has faced controversies for its depiction of religious conversation and take on love jihad, hit the theatres on Friday, May 5. However, reports say that screenings in two cinema halls in Kochi was cancelled hours before the release.

PVR Cinemas was supposed to screen the film in its theatres at Lulu Mall and Oberon Mall in Kochi. However, as per a report in Times Now, both shows stand cancelled. The report stated that customers got a message about cancellation of the Oberon Mall show on their phones on Thursday night. An official from PVR confirmed the cancellation but did not specify any reason.

The Lulu Mall show also stands cancelled as per BookMyShow. Earlier, Cinepolis had also cancelled a show of the film in the state prior to the release. The movie will now be screened at only four theatres in Kerala – two each in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies since its trailer was released last year. The film, which claims to be based on true events, tells the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The controversial aspect is the makers’ claim that 32,000 girls from Kerala have seen this fate and been victims of ‘love jihad’ over the last few years. This claim has been called out as false by many politicians and even the Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan

 The CM labelled the film political propaganda and accused it of delibeately creating communal divide ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala. There were calls to ban the film as well and cases were filed in various courts. But the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the release saying that the CBFC has passed the film.

