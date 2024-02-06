Twitter
The Kerala Story OTT release: Adah Sharma-starrer blockbuster to finally start streaming on this date

Directed by Sudipto Sen and headlined by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story will start streaming on February 16 on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Released in May 2023, the controversial film The Kerala Story has finally locked its OTT release date. Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film turned out to be a blockbuster earning Rs 302 crore at the box office worldwide. The film will finally start streaming on ZEE5 on February 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. 

The Kerala Story follows the story of three girls Shalini (Adah Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), into converting to another religion. The film delves into the sensitive and complex issue of the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to another religion in Kerala, forcing them into joining terrorist groups.

Talking about the film's much-awaited OTT release, Adah said, "The courageous makers of The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve to be applauded for having put in immense hard work to bring this film to life. After the stupendous success at the box office, creating history worldwide making it the highest grossing female lead film of all time, we are now looking forward to the film’s release on ZEE5."

The director Sudipto Sen added, "Tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat; it's a challenge we willingly embraced. However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and The Kerala Story’s box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself. But for those who haven’t watched the film yet, I urge them to watch The Kerala Story on ZEE5 for a transformational experience."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who has produced The Kerala Story, concluded, "After the tremendous success at the box office, we have been receiving thousands of mails asking when will The Kerala Story come on OTT. So, the wait is finally over and here it is. The Kerela Story is going to premiere on ZEE5 and it’s going to be an amazing experience to sit in your house, watch the film and there are so many moments where you want to rewind and rewatch or watch the film again and again."

