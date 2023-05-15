Search icon
The Kerala Story continues to perform well, Adah Sharma's film may earn Rs 136 crore in 10 days

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Credit: Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story continues to shine at the box office, the film is expected to collect Rs 136 crore in just 10 days. Sudipto Sen’s film is expected to earn Rs 23 crore on day 10 crore.

As per Sacnilk.com report, there is a possibility for the Hindi version to hit 23 crore on day 10th, 50 lakhs in the dubbed Telugu version. On day 9, The Kerala Story earned Rs 12.35 crore, thus showing a 57% growth. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers on his social media on Sunday, May 14, as he wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past  Rs 100 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

He also added that the Sudipto Sen directorial has become the fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the net box office after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been mired in controversies since its teaser release last year over its questionable claims that 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam in recent years.

The Kerala Story has been called a propaganda piece by opposition leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also banned the film in her state. Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have also stopped the film's screenings. In contrast, it has been endorsed by PM Modi and declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Aishwarya Rajesh opens up on The Kerala Story controversy, says 'there are always two sides...' | Exclusive

 

