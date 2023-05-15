The Kerala Story box office collection: Film continues its dream run, mints over Rs 50 crore in second weekend

The Kerala Story/File photo

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles, the controversial film The Kerala Story continues its dream run at the box office as the film has earned over Rs 50 crore in the second weekend with its second Sunday seeing the highest single-day collection yet, earning Rs 23.75 crore on its tenth day since its release on May 5.

Sharing the box office numbers on his social media handles, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Monday, May 15,"#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun Inches closer to ₹150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

"#TheKeralaStory biz at a glance Week 1: ₹ 81.14 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 55.60 cr Total: ₹ 136.74 cr Nett BOC. #Indiabiz. BLOCKBUSTER", he further added mentioning that The Kerala Story earned Rs 55.60 crore in its second weekend, which is much more than half of its first-week earnings of Rs 81.14 crore.

Following the lives of three girls from Kerala, who are forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organisation ISIS, The Kerala Story has been compared with the last year's blockbuster The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar among others.

The Vivek Agnihotri film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, too was mired in controversies before its release and still, earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. The Kerala Story too is following the same path, as it has already minted Rs 164 crore gross worldwide within just ten days.



