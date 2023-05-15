Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Kerala Story box office collection: Film continues its dream run, mints over Rs 50 crore in second weekend

The Kerala Story has collected Rs 136.74 crore net at the domestic box office and Rs 164 crore gross at the global box office in just ten days of its theatrical release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

The Kerala Story box office collection: Film continues its dream run, mints over Rs 50 crore in second weekend
The Kerala Story/File photo

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles, the controversial film The Kerala Story continues its dream run at the box office as the film has earned over Rs 50 crore in the second weekend with its second Sunday seeing the highest single-day collection yet, earning Rs 23.75 crore on its tenth day since its release on May 5.

Sharing the box office numbers on his social media handles, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Monday, May 15,"#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun Inches closer to ₹150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

"#TheKeralaStory biz at a glance Week 1: ₹ 81.14 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 55.60 cr Total: ₹ 136.74 cr Nett BOC. #Indiabiz. BLOCKBUSTER", he further added mentioning that The Kerala Story earned Rs 55.60 crore in its second weekend, which is much more than half of its first-week earnings of Rs 81.14 crore.

Following the lives of three girls from Kerala, who are forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organisation ISIS, The Kerala Story has been compared with the last year's blockbuster The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar among others.

The Vivek Agnihotri film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, too was mired in controversies before its release and still, earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. The Kerala Story too is following the same path, as it has already minted Rs 164 crore gross worldwide within just ten days.

READ | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slams The Kerala Story makers, calls Adah Sharma film 'second part of The Kashmir Files'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th to be declared today, know how to check scores
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.