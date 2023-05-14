Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slams The Kerala Story makers, calls Adah Sharma film 'second part of The Kashmir Files'

The Kerala Story-Sanjay Raut/Instagram

After Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor among others, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has voiced his opinion against the controversial film The Kerala Story over its questionable claim that 32,000 Hindu women in Kerala were forcibly converted by ISIS in recent years.

Writing in his weekly column Rokhthok in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, for which he is also the executive editor, Sanjay Raut called The Kerala Story 'a propaganda film by the BJP' and 'the second part of ‘The Kashmir Files'. "To polarise the Hindu and Muslims ahead of the Karnataka polls, the BJP used The Kerala Story but this is not a good thing", he wrote.

He further asked, "What is the real condition of Kerala? Are Hindu and Christian girls really becoming victims of Islam in Kerala? Is it true that 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls were recruited into ISIS? Were innocent girls duped under the pretext of ‘love jihad’ and forced to become inhumane killers?".

Talking about The Kashmir Files, Raut said, "Vivek Agnihotri directed the film The Kashmir Files. He presented a gruesome picture of atrocities on Hindu Pandits in Kashmir. BJP, Modi-Shah (PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah) used that film for BJP propaganda. Everyone, including Modi, went to watch The Kashmir Files."

The Shiv Sena leader spoke about the inhumanity in both films. "The BJP banned a documentary film (by the BBC) on Gujarat riots, but, at the same time, promoted films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. The plot of the film is brutal. Director Sudipto Sen said it was based on a true incident. Even if it is true, how can it be shown in such an inhuman way? There was the same inhumanity in The Kashmir Files."

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and is headlined by Adah Sharma. Despite several controversies and after being banned in West Bengal, the film continues to mint money at the box office and has earned Rs 135 crore worldwide, out of which it has collected Rs 113 crore in India.



