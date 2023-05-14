The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma film shows 57% growth, mints Rs 19.50 crore in its best day yet

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story/File photo

The controversial film The Kerala Story continues to roar at the box office as the Adah Sharma film saw its best theatrical day on its second Saturday, i.e. May 13 earning Rs 19.50 crore, which is the highest amount that the film has earned in a single day yet since its release on May 5.

On Friday, May 12, The Kerala Story earned Rs 12.35 crore, thus showing a 57% growth on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers on his social media on Sunday, May 14, as he wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past Rs 100 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

He also added that the Sudipto Sen directorial has become the fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the net box office after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been mired in controversies since its teaser release last year over its questionable claims that 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam in recent years.

The Kerala Story has been called a propaganda piece by opposition leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also banned the film in her state. Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have also stopped the film's screenings. In contrast, it has been endorsed by PM Modi and declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



