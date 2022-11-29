Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on Nadav Lapid's 'propaganda vulgar' comment

Vivek Agnihotri shared his views on IFFI Jury Head's comment about his film The Kashmir Files, and called it 'creative consciousness.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on Nadav Lapid's 'propaganda vulgar' comment
Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has finally broken the silence over his film being slammed as 'propaganda vulgar' by IFFI Jury Head, Isreal filmmaker Nadav Lapid. For the unversed, Lapid criticised Anupam Kher starrer and called it 'propaganda and vulgar' at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022. 

After Anupam Kher slammed Nadav's comment, Vivek took his thoughts to Twitter, and in short, he stated that blunt truth can make people lie. Agnihotri wrote, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness." 

Here's Vivek's tweet

On Monday, Nadav surprised everyone by sharing his views on The Kashmir Files. Nadav shared his thoughts about The Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 (International Film Festival). Soon, the video from the closing ceremony went viral, and people started calling out Nadav for making such comments. 

Speaking on behalf of the jury, the Israeli writer and film director said at the closing ceremony, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

Earlier this morning, Anupam shared his views on Nadav's comment. While seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha, Kher was papped by the media. While sharing his two cents on the issue, Kher added, "If the holocaust is true, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is a truth too." Anupam further added that it looked like a pre-planned tactic to sabotage the film at a global level, and it's shameful that Nadav made such comments. At last, Kher stated, "Ganpati bappa unko sat-bhuddhi de" 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.