The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on Nadav Lapid's 'propaganda vulgar' comment

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has finally broken the silence over his film being slammed as 'propaganda vulgar' by IFFI Jury Head, Isreal filmmaker Nadav Lapid. For the unversed, Lapid criticised Anupam Kher starrer and called it 'propaganda and vulgar' at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

After Anupam Kher slammed Nadav's comment, Vivek took his thoughts to Twitter, and in short, he stated that blunt truth can make people lie. Agnihotri wrote, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

Here's Vivek's tweet

GM.



Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness November 29, 2022

On Monday, Nadav surprised everyone by sharing his views on The Kashmir Files. Nadav shared his thoughts about The Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 (International Film Festival). Soon, the video from the closing ceremony went viral, and people started calling out Nadav for making such comments.

Speaking on behalf of the jury, the Israeli writer and film director said at the closing ceremony, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

Earlier this morning, Anupam shared his views on Nadav's comment. While seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha, Kher was papped by the media. While sharing his two cents on the issue, Kher added, "If the holocaust is true, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is a truth too." Anupam further added that it looked like a pre-planned tactic to sabotage the film at a global level, and it's shameful that Nadav made such comments. At last, Kher stated, "Ganpati bappa unko sat-bhuddhi de"