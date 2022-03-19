'The Kashmir Files': Adil Hussain brutally trolled for his 'truth must be spoken tenderly' tweet

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently made it to the Forbes list of "outstanding actors" in the Hindi entertainment industry for the year 2021 for his role in 'Bell Bottom', on Friday took to his Twitter handle to indirectly express his opinion about the blockbuster hit film, 'The Kashmir Files'.

In his tweet, Adil Hussain wrote, "Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive". He followed it up with a folded hand emoji.

For the unversed, director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir after the militancy's rise in the valley.

Appreciating the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that such movies reveal the truth and claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.

Meanwhile, Adil Hussain's tweet wasn't received well by netizens. Social media users brutally trolled the actor for his 'truth must be spoken tenderly' statement and shared videos of the audience, many of who were Kashmiri Pandits expressing their feelings on watching 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Well, how about those film like #JaiBhim which didn’t speak in a tenderly way and that invited a reactive response. And you have been excited to see these films in the list of films contending for #Oscars isn’t it..? Wonder, of late which creative film made you change of heart," asked a Twitter user. "Educate us on how to show tenderly the ethnic cleansing of a group, rape, sawing off, brutalising of women, murder of innocent children I am all ears. Would love to know how to sugar coat this. Especially after 32 years of being kept in a dark hole. What would that art be called," questioned another social media user.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday decided to accord 'Y' category of CRPF security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri all over the country, IANS reported.

According to the sources, the MHA's decision came after the security threat assessment of Agnihotri by Intelligence and other security agencies.

Under the 'Y' category, Agnihotri will get eight CRPF personnel, including one or two commandos, besides police personnel.